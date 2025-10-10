Nathi Mthethwa’s mortal remains arrive in KZN

The former minister died in Paris last week.





It was a sombre mood as crowds patiently waited for the Mthethwa family to accompany the ambassador's remains to the airport precinct.





It's where some of the ANC's national and provincial leaders, and members of the public dressed in ANC regalia were gathered to pay their respects.





The diplomat's body arrived in the country on Friday morning on a flight from Paris to Johannesburg, before being flown to Durban.





Later, it will be taken to a mortuary in Empangeni.





Mthethwa's remains will be transported home to KwaMbonambi on Saturday afternoon, ahead of Sunday’s special official funeral at the Siyabonga Sangweni Sports Stadium in Dondotha.





His return home has marked the start of a series of memorial services, with one already underway in Empangeni, followed by a night vigil at the family homestead on Saturday night.





The Department of International Relations and Cooperation on Friday hosted the official memorial service for Mthethwa.





He was remembered as a “servant of the people,” a man whose commitment to justice, discipline, and human dignity left an indelible mark on South Africa’s political and diplomatic landscape.





Speaking at the memorial, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola described Mthethwa as "a giant of thought and service" whose diplomatic work quietly deepened South Africa’s global standing.





"We have indeed suffered a monumental loss. Ambassador Mthethwa worked his quiet magic in strengthening ties between South Africa and France — deepening friendship, building trust, and ensuring that our voice carried weight on global platforms."





