Nathi Mthethwa’s death certificate issued

South Africa's ambassador to France is understood to have fallen to his death from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel on Tuesday.

A five-member SAPS team has been deployed to France to help authorities investigate Mthethwa’s death.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, family spokesperson Sfiso Buthelezi confirmed receipt of his death certificate.

He said Mthethwa's remains have yet to be released pending a post-mortem report by Tuesday.

“The death certificate was acquired on Friday. Culturally, there are some cultural rituals that we do when must take somebody from one place to the other. The people who must do that are the Mthethwas so they decide who are the people that must do that. As a Buthelezi I can't do those rituals, remember that Philisiwe is married to the Mthethwas.”

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party fully supports the South African police in sending a team of investigators to France.

Speaking during the ongoing ANC NEC meeting in Ekurhuleni, Mbalula said losing an ambassador under such circumstances should not be taken lightly.

“The ANC supports the move to go to France and ensure that no stone is left unturned. It is beyond their control if somebody took their own life but if there is a third hand involved then that country must be held equally accountable.”

