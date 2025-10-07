Nathi Mthethwa’s body expected to arrive in SA this week

South Africa’s Ambassador to France died last week after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel.

A five-member SAPS team has been deployed to France to help authorities investigate Mthethwa’s death.

On Monday, family spokesperson Sfiso Buthelezi confirmed that the ambassador's body is expected to be repatriated this week.

Buthelezi confirmed receipt of his death certificate.

“The death certificate was acquired on Friday. Culturally, there are some cultural rituals that we do when we must take somebody from one place to the other. The people who must do that are the Mthethwas, so they decide who the people are that must do that. As a Buthelezi, I can't do those rituals, remember that Philisiwe is married to the Mthethwas.”

According to Zulu customs, the family must receive the deceased’s spirit from the place where they passed away before the funeral.

Mthethwa’s uncle, Musawokuphila Mthethwa, says they're waiting for the South African government to confirm arrangements so they can bring his spirit back home.





The uncle says the family, including the ambassador's wife and children, has been left distraught by his death.

He's described the late Mthethwa as a kind and respectful person.





A five-member SAPS team has also been deployed to France to help authorities investigate Mthethwa’s death.





Buthelezi earlier said that the family won't be commenting on social media claims, tying the late ambassador's death to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





He said they'll only be guided by police findings.





" As a family, everything and anything that can help us get to the bottom of this is welcome.





"Also, perhaps in the same vein, just to say that we also have full confidence in the ability of the French police to do their work so that the family can get closure on this thing."





