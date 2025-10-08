Nathi Mthethwa to receive official funeral
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
South African Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, will be honoured with a special official funeral.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a category two ceremony for Mthethwa who also served as minister in various portfolios.
He passed away last week Tuesday after reportedly falling from the 22nd floor of a hotel in Paris.
Premier Ntuli and members of the provincial cabinet visited the Mthethwa homestead in KwaMbonambi on Wednesday to pay their respects.
" There is now task team that comprises national government, and also the provincial government and other levels of government that is supposed to make preparations for the funeral,” says Ntuli.
The premier says Mthethwa was “a disciplined, humble, and visionary leader whose commitment to public service and love for his people were unwavering.
He’s described his passing as not only a loss to KwaZulu-Natal but to the entire nation.
“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mthethwa family, friends, and colleagues in the diplomatic corps.”
The Department of International Relations is facilitating the repatriation of Mthethwa’s remains, while French authorities continue investigating the incident.
The President has also directed that the National Flag be flown half-mast from tomorrow morning, Thursday, 9 October 2025, until the evening of the funeral on Sunday, 12 October.
