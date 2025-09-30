Nathi Mthethwa found dead in Paris
Updated | By Newswatch
South Africa’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, has died
after reportedly falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel.
The 58-year-old former police minister was reported missing on Monday.
According to media reports in France, his body was found at the Hyatt Hotel on Tuesday.
Mthethwa, who served as police minister from 2009 to 2014, was recently implicated in the Madlanga commission over alleged political interference.
Authorities suspect he may have taken his own life.
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation indicated that it would provide further information once official details are available.
