Naptosa warns matric exam leaks threaten system’s credibility

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube revealed on Thursday that matric learners at seven schools in Pretoria had access to Maths, Physics and English papers before they were written.





Following an internal investigation, 26 pupils admitted to having received leaked question papers, which they shared via a USB drive.





The leak was traced back to two officials in the national examination unit, who have since been suspended.





Minister Gwarube warned that any pupils found guilty of cheating during matric finals will be banned for three exam cycles.





A forensic investigation into the breach is underway.





Teachers' union, Naptosa, says it hopes the probe will be thorough and transparent.





KZN spokesperson Thirona Moodley says cheating undermines the efforts of honest learners and educators.





" Any acts that compromise the quality and credibility of the education system must not be tolerated. Naptosa stands ready to support the efforts, strengthen the examination security, and uphold the highest standards of professional and ethical conduct within the sector.





"We call on parents, educators, officials, and learners to safeguard the integrity of the examinations and ensure that the hard work of the majority is not overshadowed by the misconduct of a few."





Meanwhile, education activist Hendrick Makaneta says when things like this occur, the education system becomes compromised.





" We call on the government to strengthen their supportive mechanisms to ensure that in future such things do not occur. Had it not been for the teachers who were marking, who detected these problems, we would've assumed that the exams were fair for all students, but obviously they were not."





