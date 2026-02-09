Namibia 'not notified' of TotalEnergies-Petrobras deal: govt

TotalEnergies and Petrobras announced on Friday that they had each acquired 42.5-percent stakes in an exploration license for offshore field PEL104 within Namibia's territorial waters.

In its statement, TotalEnergies said they bought the license from Eight Offshore Investments Holdings and Maravilla Oil & Gas.

But in a statement Sunday, the ministry of industries, mines and energy said that "the Namibian Government was not notified about these developments, as required by law".

"Indeed, the Ministry was informed of the planned press release a few minutes prior to its release by the aforementioned parties," it said.

"The Government makes it clear that in accordance with the law, any transfer, assignment, or acquisition of participating interests in petroleum licenses in Namibia must obtain prior approval of the Minister," the ministry said.

The exploration license concerns an area of around 11,000 km2 in the Luderitz Basin, according to TotalEnergies' Friday press release.

It said Namibian national oil company Namcor would hold 10 percent stakes alongside the French and Brazilian giants.

Interest in oil and gas exploration off the coast of southern Africa has surged in recent years, driven in part by major discoveries offshore from Namibia.

TotalEnergies last December announced it had reached a deal with Portuguese firm Galp to become a partner in the Mopane oil field, south of PEL104, estimated to contain at least 10 billion barrels of oil.

