N3TC urges responsible behaviour as holiday travel kicks into gear

With festive season travel picking up, the N3 Toll Concession is urging motorists to be cautious and alert.

It says there’s a worrying crash trend showing single-vehicle accidents are dominant on the busy route between Gauteng and KZN.

The concession says this year, just over 60 percent of crashes recorded on the N3 between January and November involved just one vehicle.

The N3TC’s Thania Dhoogra says they expect heavy traffic volumes into KZN from Thursday until Sunday.

ALSO READ: Santaco fears spike in lawlessness on roads over festive season

They will peak again next weekend, with another rise in volumes two days before Christmas.

Dhoogra says many crashes stem from speeding, fatigue and drivers being distracted.

“Most crashes are preventable. And so, this festive season, the N3TC urges all motorists to help keep their fellow road users safe by sticking to the speed limits, maintaining safe following distances, avoiding distractions, and taking regular breaks.

“Increased traffic with congestion and possible delays are expected from later this week. And simple behavioural changes can make all the difference.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)