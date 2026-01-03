N3TC says traffic volumes expected to surge over weekend

There was heavy congestion on the northbound lanes on Friday, as holidaymakers made their way back home.





The concession's Thania Dhoogra says they are expecting traffic numbers to swell over the weekend, particularly on routes to Gauteng.





She has advised drivers to avoid speeding to compensate for lost time.





According to the N3TC, speeding, reckless driving and distraction are among the main causes of crashes on the key route.





Dhoogra says there will be more traffic cops and emergency officials stationed on the N3, especially near Van Reenen's Pass.





"Heavy northbound traffic is expected on the N3 Toll Route as holidaymakers return home. Peak traffic conditions are expected in a northbound direction towards Gauteng from [Friday] afternoon and throughout the weekend, as holidaymakers continue their return journeys.





"The N3TC and our road safety partners appeal to all motorists to work with us to make our roads safe for everyone.





“It is extremely concerning that many crashes recorded so far resulted from general lawlessness combined with busy traffic conditions and wet weather. Despite a highly visible blue-light presence, repeated warnings and continued appeals for circumspective driving, some road users continue to drive with impunity, placing everyone at serious risk.”





