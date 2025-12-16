N3 near Frere Interchange closed after fatal crash
Updated | By Newswatch
At least three people have been killed in a
horrific crash on the N3 in northern KZN.
A fuel tanker and a car collided near the Frere Interchange, between Estcourt and the Tugela River Tuesday morning.
Road Traffic Inspectorate's Sindi Msimang says the northbound is affected.
“It is alleged that the light motor vehicle had a tire burst whilst traveling on the southbound. It capsized and landed on the northbound. That is where it collided head-on with the tanker. The road is currently closed on that vicinity. Traffic officers are diverting the motor vehicles to the centre median.”
“We therefore urge the motorists to approach that vicinity with extra caution.”
IPSS Medical Rescue were on the scene.
“A fourth occupant sustained critical injuries and was stabilized on scene by IPSS Medical Advanced Life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby facility for further care. We urge motorists travelling today to do so with caution” said IPSS spokesperson, Samantha Meyrick.
