N3 crash leaves husband dead, wife critical

KZN Midlands EMS Howick crews arrived at the scene where the husband and wife were found trapped inside the car.

Spokesperson Ian Winterboer says their dog was ejected during the crash and also suffered injuries.

" One person sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene, while the second person was in a critical condition requiring urgent advanced medical care. The Jaws of Life, along with the other specialised rescue equipment, was deployed to safely extract a critically injured patient."

The dog, which was also in distress, was rushed to a nearby veterinary hospital for specialised treatment.

