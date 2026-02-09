N3 crash leaves husband dead, wife critical
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
A man has died while a
woman has been critically injured in a car accident on the N3 between Lions
River and Balgowan.
A man has died while a woman has been critically injured in a car accident on the N3 between Lions River and Balgowan.
KZN Midlands EMS Howick crews arrived at the scene where the husband and wife were found trapped inside the car.
Spokesperson Ian Winterboer says their dog was ejected during the crash and also suffered injuries.
" One person sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene, while the second person was in a critical condition requiring urgent advanced medical care. The Jaws of Life, along with the other specialised rescue equipment, was deployed to safely extract a critically injured patient."
The dog, which was also in distress, was rushed to a nearby veterinary hospital for specialised treatment.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Scam warning: Fake Aarto websites target motorists with payment traps
Fake Aarto websites are targeting motorists with traffic fine payment sc...Stacey & J Sbu 25 minutes ago
-
How this KZN community united to slash break-ins and transform safety in their coastal village
A coastal community’s long-term teamwork and self-funded security have n...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago