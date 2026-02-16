N3 closed near Lion Park after triple truck crash
Updated | By Newswatch
A triple-truck crash on the N3, in the vicinity of Lion Park, has led to a total road closure on the Pietermaritzburg side.
The heavy-duty vehicles collided on Monday morning, bringing traffic to a standstill.
Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics says three people have been hurt.
Rescue teams are working to free one of the drivers still trapped in the wreckage.
" He is currently being freed by the fire department whilst under the care of paramedics inside the cabin. Two other patients have sustained moderate injuries and are currently being attended to by ALS paramedics."
Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Sindi Msimang urged motorists to be vigilant.
Motorists are being diverted onto the R103 at Lion Park while authorities clear the scene.
