UPDATE | N3 Cliffdale crash: Helicopter airlifts critical victim

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says a truck heading towards Pietermaritzburg appeared to lose control before ploughing into dozens of cars on Thursday morning.





It landed on the southbound carriageway, hitting even more vehicles.





"A helicopter was called in to rapidly transport the critically injured patient and the patient has been freed and is awaiting the helicopter before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care they require."





Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Sindi Msimang says both directions of the N3 are affected.





"We would like to advise road users to divert at Shongweni if they are coming towards Pietermaritzburg and if they are going towards Durban they can use Cato Ridge as an alternative route."





Meanwhile, motorist Nikita Moodley from Queensburgh travelling to Cato Ridge says she’s stuck in the traffic.





"I have been sitting here for probably an hour now. There has been two helicopters that came past me, lots of emergency vehicles. People are now trying to reverse in between the trucks to try and get off the N3 probably back to Hillcrest."