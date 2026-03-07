N2 in Durban to be closed for bridge demolition

The highway is being fully shut for 34 hours between the EB Cloete Interchange (Spaghetti Junction) and the Inanda Road Exit for demolition work.

The closure will be effective from 6pm on Saturday until 4am on Monday.

It's to allow contractors to safely demolish the old Wandsbeck Bridge near Westville as part of the ongoing upgrades by roads agency SANRAL.

Some lanes near and under Wandsbeck bridge may be restricted to traffic until 15h00 on Saturday as teams remove the barriers underneath the bridge to prepare for the demolition.

Motorists have been urged to plan ahead and use alternative routes during the closure.