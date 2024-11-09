N2 crash near Higginson leaves car in vertical position

Three vehicles collided on the N2 south near the off-ramp on Friday night.

The impact caused a truck to overturn and left a car standing vertically on its nose.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson says one person had to be cut free from a vehicle.

"The driver of the light motor vehicle was entrapped in the wreckage and paramedics worked to stabilise the patient in the vehicle while eThekwini firefighters used the jaws of life to cut the patient free."

Jamieson says a total of eight people were stabilised on the scene before they were transported to various hospitals in Durban.

