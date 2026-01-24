MUT warns against walk-in registrations

The university has been responding to videos on social media showing prospective students being denied entry to camp and spending the evening on the pavement.





In a statement, the university says it wants to provide clarity on the context surrounding these incidents.





It says throughout 2025, officials visited KZN high schools to explain the application and admissions processes, including the requirement that applicants select MUT as a first-choice institution and wait for formal outcomes.





However, following the release of matric exam results, many prospective students arrived on campus without firm offers of admission.





MUT explains that some students applied to institutions with higher entrance requirements and, after not meeting those requirements, turned to MUT as an alternative.





It says this surge caused campus congestion and made it difficult for students with confirmed offers to access registration venues efficiently.





MUT says technical glitches at the start of registration on 19 January further worsened the situation -but despite all the challenges, it has now registered more than 50% of the first-year students.





