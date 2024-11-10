MUT vice chancellor vows to boost financial stability

Professor Nokuthula Sibiya, the first woman to hold the position at the MUT, has reflected on her 100 days since taking office in August.

Speaking to Newswatch, she said the Durban university faced an uphill battle in the management of its finances.

"I must indicate that it’s not a secret that I have inherited the institution facing financial challenges. This combined with other economic challenges, such as high graduate unemployment and increasing student debts, is very worrying.

"This challenge is one that requires very special attention. I am committed to seek funding and partnerships to establish centres of excellence at MUT, as well as other means to improve the university's financial position."

