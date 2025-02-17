Muslim cleric murder 'assault' on LGBTQIA community

Tributes have been pouring in for the activist, who was known as the world's first openly gay imam.

The death of the 57-year-old openly queer scholar has sparked global outrage and condemnation.

Hendricks was gunned down on Saturday, in what police say was an ambush, near Gqebera in the Eastern Cape.

Gunmen opened fire on the car he was in.

READ: Openly gay South African imam shot dead







Deputy Minister Steve Letsike has condemned the attack, saying it is a reminder of the ongoing discrimination faced by the LGBTQI community.

He says the imam, who founded a mosque that welcomed gay and other marginalised Muslims, will be remembered for his activism.

The Muslim Judicial Council in SA has expressed shock at the incident, fearing he may have been the target of a hate crime.

Meanwhile the Global Interfaith Network says Hendricks was a beacon of hope for LGBTQI Muslims worldwide.

Police are investigating the motive for the attack.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



