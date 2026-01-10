Murdered Durban woman’s family seeks justice after shallow grave discovery

Ntombenhle Nkomo had been reported missing several days earlier.





Her body was discovered in Welbedacht.





The suspect, Khulekani Mchunu, appeared in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.





It's understood he and the victim had been in a relationship.





Ntombenhle's sister, Sindi Nkomo, says her death has left the family heartbroken. She says they want her killer to get life in prison.





"What he did was brutal and inhumane, killing a person in this manner and going to the extent of burying them. It really shocked us, so we are expecting the court to play its part. We are saying no bail, he must not get out.





Sindi says her sister didn't have issues with anyone.





"Ntombenhle was kind-hearted towards family, friends and children, especially children who are in school. She always encouraged them to go to school and learn.





"She also encouraged us as unemployed people to not wait for handouts. She didn't like seeing someone just sitting at home doing nothing. She would always say at least start a small business or something. We have really lost a powerhouse."





The case has been postponed to next Tuesday.





