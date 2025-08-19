Murder suspect slips from police custody in KZN
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
A manhunt is underway in northern KwaZulu-Natal for a murder suspect who escaped from police custody in Empangeni.
Hawks officials say Lungani Valentine Mkhize ran away while he was being transported from Qalakabusha Prison to the Mthunzini High Court on Monday.
Mkhize and another suspect, Sphelele Gwala, were due to hear judgment in a 2021 double murder case.
RTI officers were shot in the Mtubatuba matter - another case involved the killing of police captain Nkosinathi Ngcobo in eSkhawini that same year.
KZN Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo, says the pair is understood to have attacked a police officer in the vehicle before their escape.
He says Gwala was shot in the leg before he was re-arrested.
"They were about to join the N2, and they opened their doors, and Gwala was shot. He is in hospital under police guard, and he will be charged for escaping from lawful custody. Mkhize is still at large."
