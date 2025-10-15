Murder conviction for Chatsworth cop who ‘mistakenly’ shot son

The incident took place at their home in December 2022.

The 46-year-old officer is said to have heard a noise at the front door and believed that someone had been tampering with the burglar gate.

When he noticed a person at the door, he opened fire using his service pistol.

According to the police watchdog, IPID, he realised he had only shot his son after the 25-year-old screamed.

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the police officer and his wife, who is a nurse, gave him first aid.

“ The son was transported to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. IPID investigated the matter, and upon finalisation of the investigations, the docket was handed to the prosecutors, who recommended that the officer be charged for murder.”

Judgment was handed down in the Chatsworth Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

“ The reason why the accused police officer was charged with murder is that he did not fire even a single warning shot to scare off the person he thought was an intruder,” Shuping said.

“The evidence that was presented by IPID investigators to the prosecutors was that he fired two shots, and those two shots were aimed directly at the intruder. Hence, the decision was taken that he should be charged with murder.”

The warrant officer was stationed at Umlazi SAPS.

