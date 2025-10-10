Murder-accused businessman Katiso Molefe granted R400k bail

Molefe faces charges relating to the 2022 murder of musician DJ Sumbody (Oupa Sefoka) and his two bodyguards in Woodmead, Johannesburg.





The State has also indicated that additional murder charges are being prepared against him.





Delivering the judgment, Judge Brad Wanless ruled that there was no objective evidence showing that granting Molefe bail would conflict with the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Act.





He found that the lower court had misdirected itself in denying Molefe bail and that the State’s opposition was largely speculative.





"Despite the serious nature of the alleged offences, there is no objective evidence before this court to show that, should the appellant be granted bail, it would not be in the interests of justice.





"The opposition by the respondent is, by its very nature, circumstantial and not based on any real evidence."





ALSO READ: Stars react to DJ Sumbody's death: 'Oupa, we failed you'





The court criticised the state’s affidavits as 'highly speculative', noting a 'distinct lack of real facts' supporting its claims that Molefe posed a flight risk or might interfere with investigations.





In setting aside the previous ruling, Wanless ordered that Molefe be granted bail in the amount of R400,000, in addition to the R100,000 bail previously granted by the Pretoria High Court in a separate matter related to the 2024 murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.





The judge imposed strict bail conditions, prohibiting Molefe from leaving Gauteng province, except for business purposes in Welkom, where he operates several enterprises.





Judge Wanless found no sufficient basis to uphold the earlier ruling denying bail, saying: "While a court may refuse bail on the basis of circumstantial evidence, there must be a factual foundation upon which the court can draw a reasonable inference that it would not be in the interests of justice for the accused to be released. No such evidence has been placed before this court."





The High Court concluded that the state’s opposition lacked substance and that Molefe had not violated any of his previous bail conditions.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)