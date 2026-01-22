Municipalities crack down on illegal property use, zoning contraventions

Homeowners in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and the Western Cape are now facing surprise inspections and steep penalty rates.

Enforcement drives have escalated sharply in recent months, with municipalities actively auditing properties for unauthorised land use.

That's according to legal expert Cor van Deventer, who says councils are no longer relying solely on complaints but are using data-driven methods to identify potential contraventions.

These include comparing zoning records with building plans, monitoring electricity and water usage and tracking online short-term rental listings.

Van Deventer says once unauthorised use is confirmed, municipalities can issue compliance notices, impose penalty rates, and even backdate charges.

In some cases, they can slap homeowners with large bills.

He warns that common triggers include short-term letting, student accommodation, backyard rentals, home-based businesses, and unapproved alterations in residential areas.

The expert is urging property owners to check their zoning rights, ensure their current use is permitted, and respond promptly to any municipal notices.

