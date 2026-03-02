KZN municipal boundaries to revert, remaining wards to be finalised
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Municipal Demarcation Board says it will now move swiftly to finalise outstanding ward boundaries in four municipalities in KZN.
This follows a court ruling that municipal boundaries must revert to how they were before the 2023 changes.
The Municipal Demarcation Board says it's completed 95% of ward demarcations across the country.
Only 183 wards remain outstanding nationally.
In KZN, four municipalities were left in limbo due to legal action.
They are eThekwini, Mkhambathini, Inkosi Langalibalele and Alfred Duma.
The court has now ruled that municipal boundaries must remain as they were before the 2023 re-determinations.
As a result, the board will immediately restart the ward finalisation process in the affected areas.
eThekwini accounts for the largest number, with 112 wards still to be finalised.
Alfred Duma has 37 outstanding wards, Inkosi Langalibalele has 24 and Mkhambathini has 10.
The board says draft ward boundaries will now be published for public consultation.
Residents will have 14 days to lodge objections.
The final wards will be completed and gazetted in April.
