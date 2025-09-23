Multiple weather warnings for KZN on Heritage Day

There are three impact-based alerts in place for the province.





There's a yellow level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms over the south-western parts of the province on Tuesday.





SAWS forecaster Wiseman Dlamini says this will bring heavy rain and strong winds.





He says a cold front that's hit Cape Town today will pass through KZN on Wednesday.





Dlamini says it has led to two weather warnings for disruptive rainfall that could cause localised flooding.





"Tomorrow (Wednesday), actually, we have an upper air system, plus a high-pressure system. We'll be getting a lot of rain over most parts of KZN.





"We have went for 80% chance of showers, and thunder showers. We issued two warnings, broken down as south-western parts of KZN - we've issued a yellow level 2 for disruptive rainfall, and then central parts, northern parts and eastern parts of KZN - we have issued a yellow level 4."





