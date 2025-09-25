Multiple crashes on ’slippery’ KZN roads

Members of ALS Paramedics say they attended to multiple crashes on the M13 near Kloof on Thursday morning.

Two multi-vehicle collisions between the Maytime and Pioneer off-ramps have left about 18 people, mostly school children, hurt.

“I would advise motors to avoid this area at all costs. The scene is still active and once the patients, mostly children have been stabilised, they'll be transported to various urban hospitals for the further care that they require.”

On the Pietermaritzburg-bound side of the M13, a car was gutted by fire.

“The two occupants managed to escape any injuries, the eThekwini Fire Department were quick to arrive on scene and kill the fire that had occurred in the vehicle,” says ALS' spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, while urging drivers to be extra-cautious, as some routes remain slippery.

“It should dry up during the day, but with the rain that fell yesterday, a lot of debris has washed up from the gutters and the drainage. So please be careful when driving.”

