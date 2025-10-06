 Multi-million KZN Premier's Office graft trial resumes
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

The trial in a multi-million rand corruption case involving five employees from the KZN Premier's Office resumes at the Durban High Court on Monday.

They're among 16 accused, including four other individuals and seven companies.


The group faces charges of fraud, corruption, theft, and money laundering worth over R21 million.


The case is linked to a catering tender dating back to 2013. 


Investigators allege officials rigged procurement processes to award contracts to chosen service providers and received kickbacks.


The accused include a Supply Chain Manager, their assistant, and the Chief Financial Officer.


