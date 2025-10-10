Mthethwa’s French counterpart praises him for uniting two nations

David Martinon was speaking on Friday at the memorial service for Mthethwa, who was South Africa's ambassador to France.





He passed away last week after falling from the 22nd floor of a Paris hotel.





Ambassador Martinon told the memorial service in Pretoria that the people of France were also shocked by Mthethwa's death.





He said Mthethwa played a key role in strengthening ties between the two nations.





" He was exceptionally committed to strengthening the bilateral relation between South Africa and France. He was extremely aware of how much our two countries share in common from the attachment to democracy, freedom, and human rights, and our global aspirations. To a dynamic trade relation to name a few."





Martinon said Mthethwa’s diplomatic efforts helped ensure the success of several joint initiatives, including the South Africa–France Business Forum held in Paris earlier this year.





Martinon added that he had been in regular contact with Mthethwa in the days leading up to his death, as both nations prepared for President Emmanuel Macron’s upcoming visit to South Africa for the G20 Summit Leaders Summit next month.





" He will be dearly missed In Paris, the ambassadors closed ones have traveled to France following his passing. The government of the Republic of France has fully cooperated with the government of South Africa regarding all issues pertaining to the ambassador's death, this has been done diligently and discreetly in the name of the friendship uniting our two countries."





The former cabinet minister served as South Africa’s Head of Mission in France since 2023.





Circumstances surrounding Mthethwa's death remain under police investigation.





Mthethwa’s remains arrived in Johannesburg this morning and are expected to reach King Shaka International Airport at this hour.





His body will then be transported to KwaMbonambi, on the north coast where he will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 on Sunday.





