Mthethwa’s body returns home as Cele questions findings

Family members, including Mthethwa's son, concluded a "fetching of the spirit" ritual at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris, where his body was found last week.





French prosecutors say the 58-year-old former minister died after falling from the 22nd floor.





Police investigations have, so far found no signs of foul play.





But former police minister and ANC member, Bheki Cele, says it's too early to draw conclusions about Mthethwa's death.





READ: Mthethwa family performs spirit ritual at Paris hotel





He was spoke at a memorial service in Pinetown last night.





"He cannot just say that someone willingly jumped from a building just 12 hours after their death. It doesn't make sense.





“What kind of investigators are those? Are they Sangomas? They also claim a phone was found elsewhere and he sent a message. It also was said it happened at 11. Are we supposed to believe no one saw him jump?”





