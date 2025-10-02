Nathi Mthethwa remains repatriated ‘once probe into death finalised’

Mthethwa's body was found outside the Hyatt Hotel in Paris on Tuesday, where he is suspected to have fallen from a window on the 22nd floor.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola told SABC News that the government is also waiting for the investigation to conclude.

“The investigation is unfolding, and we will take it from their report. We, as the government, are providing the necessary support to the family. The French authorities have been very cooperative and have been of great assistance,” Lamola told the broadcaster.

In a statement, the Mthethwa family spokesperson, Dr Sfiso Buthelezi, said the loss of the 58-year-old former Police Minister has left a “void beyond words”.

"Your messages of condolence have brought comfort in our grief, reminding us that we are not alone," the statement reads.

He specifically acknowledged the government and the French authorities for their assistance and transparency as the investigation into Mthethwa’s death continues.

Dr Buthelezi also thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola, and other cabinet ministers for their support.

"Their compassion, guidance, and dignified leadership have been a source of strength for our family," he said.

Mthethwa, a lifelong ANC stalwart, served in multiple cabinet roles, including as Police Minister (2009–2014) and the Minister of Arts and Culture (2014–2023), before he was appointed Ambassador to France in December 2023.

Dr Buthelezi said that once formal processes are complete in France, the family will work with the Department of International Relations and Cooperation to bring Mthethwa home for a memorial and funeral befitting his legacy.

