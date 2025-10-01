Mthethwa family unhappy over lack of communication from govt, ANC

Mthethwa, who was the country’s ambassador to France, was found dead at a Paris hotel on Tuesday.

According to French prosecutors, the window on the 22nd-floor room he had booked was forced open with a pair of scissors.

Mthethwa family spokesperson Khulekani Mthethwa says they have not received any formal communication from the government or the ANC on Nathi Mthethwa's passing.

Speaking to SABC News, Nathi Mthethwa’s brother, Khulekani Mthethwa, claimed they only learned of his death through media reports and expressed unhappiness at how his passing is being handled.

He believes the ANC should have informed the family, as the former minister had been working for the party since childhood.

Meanwhile, regional ANC deputy coordinator Aphiwe Mhlongo confirmed that the party has met with the family at the senior leadership's instruction.

“I can say in good authority that we have received a phone call from the provincial coordinator saying, ‘We must be here on a full-time basis, which is what I am doing. We are here deployed by the ANC’.”

Mthethwa’s wife said she saw him a final time on Monday afternoon when he was supposed to go to a cocktail event and then received a message in the evening "in which he apologised to her and expressed his intention to end his life", prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement.

"Initial investigations suggest that this could have been a deliberate act, without the intervention of a third party," she said, while emphasising the investigation would seek to collect all the details.

Mthethwa had been an ambassador since December 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

called his death "untimely" and "a moment of deep grief in which government and citizens stand beside the Mthethwa family".

"Ambassador Mthethwa has served our nation in diverse capacities during a lifetime that has ended prematurely and traumatically," he said.

The circumstances of "his untimely death" are under investigation by the French authorities, a South African ministerial statement confirmed.

