Mthethwa family performs spirit ritual at Paris hotel

His son, Mkhululi Mthethwa, confirmed the development to a Newzroom Afrika reporter in France on Thursday afternoon.

The family carried out the private ritual in the hotel room on the 22nd floor, from where the ambassador fell to his death last week.

Mkhululi said they could also come together and pray at the site, describing the moment as emotional.

He added that while questions surrounding his father's death remain, the family is now focused on repatriation and preparing for his funeral on Sunday.

Mthethwa's remains will be repatriated from France later today and are expected to arrive in South Africa on Friday morning.

On 30 September, Mthethwa’s body was found on the grounds outside the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Paris.

According to investigators, there was no immediate evidence of foul play.

They said the window in the hotel room had been forced open, which was unusual for such a high-rise.

French authorities later said that Mthethwa had sent a message to his wife shortly before his death, apologising and indicating an intent to end his life.

The ambassador’s wife had reported him missing on Monday.

