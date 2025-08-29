Msunduzi starts water curtailment next week

The municipality says the curtailment measures are in line with plans communicated in early August by bulk supplier, Umngeni-Uthukela Water.





Authorities say it's to comply with national water regulations.





Msunduzi Municipality says the volume of water will be reduced and restricted, meaning communities may experience low water pressure and occasional water outages.





It says there will be no set schedule for the reductions as pressure will be lowered across the system to manage demand.





The City says these measures are critical to securing water resources for the future.





It's warned that while dams are currently at healthy levels - it does not mean there's unlimited water supply.





The municipality says it's doing everything it can to maintain a consistent supply.





