Msunduzi seeks to overturn Royal AM sponsorship ruiling
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Democratic Alliance in Msunduzi says it's dismayed by the municipality's decision to appeal the recent Royal AM court ruling.
The Democratic Alliance in Msunduzi says it's dismayed by the municipality's decision to appeal the recent Royal AM court ruling.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court last month ordered the soccer club to pay back R27 million in sponsorship with the city, which it deemed unlawful.
The DA's described the municipality's bid as a waste of taxpayers' money, adding that it will push for a hearing date to finalise the matter as soon as possible.
ALSO READ: Royal AM loses multi-million Msunduzi deal
The party believes there's little chance of the judgment being overturned.
Under the three year deal, Royal AM which was owned by Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, was meant to bring fans to the Harry Gwala Stadium, with the club set to receive R9 million a year.
Msunduzi's confirmed it's appealing the ruling but says it won't comment further while the case is before court.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: How email tone shapes communication in the workplace
Do you ever feel emotional after receiving an email but the professional...Stacey & J Sbu 17 minutes ago
-
Did you know McDonald’s has different menu options in various countries?
Photojournalist Gary He released the McAtlas, which shows how McDonald’s...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago