Msunduzi seeks to overturn Royal AM sponsorship ruiling

The Pietermaritzburg High Court last month ordered the soccer club to pay back R27 million in sponsorship with the city, which it deemed unlawful.





The DA's described the municipality's bid as a waste of taxpayers' money, adding that it will push for a hearing date to finalise the matter as soon as possible.





ALSO READ: Royal AM loses multi-million Msunduzi deal





The party believes there's little chance of the judgment being overturned.





Under the three year deal, Royal AM which was owned by Durban businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, was meant to bring fans to the Harry Gwala Stadium, with the club set to receive R9 million a year.





Msunduzi's confirmed it's appealing the ruling but says it won't comment further while the case is before court.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)