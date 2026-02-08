Msunduzi residents threaten protests over ongoing service delivery failures

That’s the warning of a community and political activism group that met with City officials this week.





The Labour and Civic Organisation says they'd written to the municipality about issues including water and electricity supply, as well as businesses that don't comply with the law.





The group’s Mthobisi Shinga says the mayor, deputy mayor, and municipal manager were at the meeting.





" But we must also state very clearly that we did not receive sufficient responses that we're expecting or we're waiting for because the majority of the things that we've spoken about, they kept on saying that they're still going to go back and be able to check whether the allegations that we're putting forward are true or not.”





He says they're still waiting for feedback from the municipality and will continue engaging with the city to ensure action.





"When you start to struggle, or rather when you're in the revolution, the first thing that you do, you have to sit down and have a meeting with them, put down all your demands on the table and have a discussion with them. Because when we do this thing in the form of a protest, we do not want to be labelled as bad people.





"We never had an opportunity of engaging with them. So this is just the start of things, and we can promise you, and we can promise everyone, we can promise all the citizens of Msunduzi Municipality that should they not give us the sufficient responses that we're looking for, that is going to be able to resolve the problems of our people, we are definitely going to embark on protest action and any form of mass action that will seek to be able to resolve these issues."





