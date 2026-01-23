Msunduzi ratepayers vow to fight proposed tariff hikes

The Msunduzi Municipality has approved draft tariffs for the 2026/27 financial year.

Under the proposal, residents could see electricity tariffs rise by almost 10 per cent, while water and sanitation charges could increase by 13 per cent.

However, the increases are not final and remain open to public comment, subject to consideration by the energy regulator.

Anthony Waldhausen from the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics says residents are not getting value for money.

"The municipality is dysfunctional and not performing as it should. The association has called for a moratorium on the increases until the municipality gets its house in order."

Municipal spokesperson Anele Makhanya has invited residents, businesses, civic organisations and other stakeholders to engage before final decisions are made.

She says public participation sessions are scheduled for 10 February for thegovernment, 11 February for the business sector, and 12 February for residential and civic organisations.

"Council deliberations revealed differing views among councillors, further underscoring the importance of public consultation as the municipality commits to hearing residents’ concerns before any tariffs are finalised."

