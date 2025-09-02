 Msunduzi official dies after electrocuted in shower
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla has described the electrocution of a municipal employee as a reminder of the deadly risks of illegal electricity connections.

The traffic department worker died while he was taking a shower at his Ridge Park home over the weekend.


According to the city's electricians, it's understood that a neighbour tampered with an electrical network linked to a nearby power box.


The cable was removed immediately. 


" We have been there for several times, disconnecting them,” Thebolla says. 


"Continuously, they continue to reconnect themselves. This time, unfortunately, they did not do it properly. They put a live wire on the earth leak cage, and that is what really caught. We have had complaints from the neighbors that there is electrocution. But we investigated and could [not] find any fault until now."


Thebolla says they are probing the incident.


" The SAPS has opened an inquest as it's now, but we are also pursuing this matter because we cannot let it lie. First of all, it's a criminal case of stealing municipal services. The second one is that of interfering with our infrastructure. It is a crime in the country to do that with any municipal service."


