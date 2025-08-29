Msunduzi moves to end illegal EPWP strike
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
The Msunduzi Municipality says an illegal strike by workers under the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) has continued to disrupt waste collection services.
The work stoppage has entered its second week.
Municipal officials during protests, some workers blocked the entrances to depots and dumped rubbish in the Pietermaritzburg CBD.
On Wednesday, refuse was ripped from bags and bins and scattered across the city's pavements.
The workers are demanding permanent jobs, fair wages, and proper protective equipment.
Msunduzi says it has begun legal action to end the strike and restore full services.
Officials say clean-up operations and double collections are underway.
The municipality is urging residents not to pay for private removal services and to leave their refuse bags out on their normal collection days.
