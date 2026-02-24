Msunduzi launches probe into water system ‘sabotage’

The city blamed the supply disruptions on infrastructure being deliberately damaged.Msunduzi says the destruction of municipal water systems resulted in widespread water outages, bringing economic activity to a standstill and disrupting essential public services.The municipality says this wasn't just an act of vandalism, but a deliberate and calculated attack on critical infrastructure.Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla says these incidents appear to increase during periods of political activity.He was spoke at a media briefing on Monday."The municipality has initiated both internal and external investigations into this matter.“A criminal case has been opened with the SAPS and should any municipal employee or any external party be found to be, have been involved in acts of sabotage, this will be treated for our employees as a dismissible offence and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."





ALSO READ: Msunduzi residents threaten protests over ongoing service delivery failures



The mayor said they are also aware that some individuals have deliberately targeted infrastructure to provoke public anger.



"As part of our response measures, the municipality is working with relevant security agencies to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure.



Monitoring of key water and electricity installations has been intensified and surveillance cameras have been installed. At strategic sites to detect tampering and enable swift detection of any interference," said Thebolla.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)