Msunduzi EPWP strike ‘not linked’ to Sutcliffe appointment

The appointment of former eThekwini municipal manager Michael Sutcliffe as governance expert was announced earlier this week.





He's been tasked with assisting Msunduzi to get its house in order.





Sutcliffe's appointment has been met with criticism from some quarters, but municipal spokesperson Nontobeko Mkhize says the industrial action is linked to other issues.





This includes calls by workers for permanent employment, improved working conditions, and the provision of protective clothing.





Mkhize says the municipality will be turning to the courts to halt what it believes to be an illegal strike.





" The EPWP participants are currently involved in an illegal strike at the Waste Management Depot. Management has intervened and legal processes are underway to address this unlawful action.





"In the meantime, measures are being put in place to mitigate the disruption of domestic waste collection services and ensure that backlogs are cleared as quickly as possible.





"The municipality regrets the inconvenience caused and wishes to reassure residents that every effort is being made to restore services.”





