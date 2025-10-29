Msunduzi cuts illegal power in Claridge amid resident protests

Residents protested this week, over power cuts that began on Friday, saying they've yet to be restored.

The municipality says illegal connections have caused financial losses and safety risks over the years.

Msunduzi says attempts, last year, to resolve the issue were met with resistance, including officials being held hostage.

It maintains the disconnections were necessary to regularise supply, ensure public safety and facilitate a sustainable [electricity] solution.





ALSO READ: OUTA welcomes Eskom move to ease home solar, battery installations

However, Shabeer Hoosen, from the Claridge Residents and Ratepayers Association, says not all the affected residents have outstanding bills.

"There was no consultation with us, we are their customers. They should have at least had the courtesy to tell us what is happening. However, people that are paying are being cut off."

He adds that, the residents who have not been paying have tried to find a solution with the municipality over years.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)