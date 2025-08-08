MSF: Blocking foreign nationals putting lives at risk

Several groups that say they are against illegal immigration have been healthcare facilities, mainly in KZN and Gauteng.

Among other things, they claim undocumented migrants are being given healthcare at the expense of South African citizens.

Doctors Without Borders spokesperson Jane Rabothata said they visited several health facilities to assess the gravity of the situation.

"We managed to visit as a team in person 15 healthcare facilities in and around Johannesburg," Rabothata.

"But we also did get in touch with patients from other places such as Durban.

READ: March movement accuses SAHRC of prioritising foreigners

"We spoke to about 50 patients in person or telephonically who confirmed to us that they have been denied access to healthcare in 24 healthcare facilities in Johannesburg, Durban, and Tshwane."

Rabothata said patients who are most at risk have also been affected by the action.

"There was a lady who said, 'I'm worried now because as a pregnant woman I may have complications, and I don't know when complications will come. What sort of complication or what's happening with my baby? And right now I'm sitting here. I cannot go get those checkups that are meant to get monthly'.

"Even people on chronic medication, people on ARV's, they will default, some could be possibly already defaulting. In fact, they are, because there were some who had gone without ARV's for two weeks, which is not ideal. That will come with complications," Rabothata warned.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)