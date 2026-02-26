Mpumalanga Township crime crisis: Residents demand night patrols, justice reform

Residents have told government officials at an imbizo that house break-ins, burglaries, and crimes against children remain a major concern.





Drug-related activities are also frustrating the community.





Resident David Khanyile has called for night-time security and more police patrols.





“We would like the police to patrol at night, especially from 11 pm. Police vehicles must not just be parked at the homes of officers.





"We are also experiencing problems with minibus taxi security guards who stop private cars and tell drivers how many passengers they are allowed to carry. Recently, they even forced a driver to drop off a passenger, and the situation nearly turned violent, with shots almost being fired."





Premier Thami Ntuli promised to address these and other challenges.





The community made headlines recently for a spate of violent crimes, one of which saw two men jailed for the murder of a high school principal.





A mother raised concerns about how authorities handled her daughter's statutory rape case.





"My 14-year-old daughter was impregnated by a 35-year-old man who was our neighbour, and I opened a case at the Mpumalanga Police Station. He was arrested, but two days later, he was released. I was not informed about how he was released.





"When I asked the investigating officer, I was told he had been granted bail. When I followed up on the case, I was told it was now being handled by someone else. When I approached that person, I felt undermined. I want this case to be handled by the state and not by the local police."





Law enforcement agencies, the business sector, the religious fraternity, community stakeholders, voluntary crime prevention structures, and civil society organisations attended.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)