Mpofana officials probe ‘fake councillor’ promising residents jobs

The municipality says it was alerted after learning that an unknown woman who calls herself ‘Councillor Mithalane’ has been contacting people.

Officials have issued a statement to say that the woman is not employed by nor affiliated with the municipality.

They have urged the public to avoid responding to her calls and to not provide any personal information or money.

The municipality says all official communication regarding job opportunities is made only through its official channels including its website, notice boards, and verified social media pages.

It has urged those who have received calls or any communication from the fake councillor to report it to the municipality.

