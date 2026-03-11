Motsoaledi suspends three senior health officials over R1m fraud charges
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has placed three senior health department officials on precautionary suspension following their arrest for alleged unauthorised spending to the tune of R1 million.
Director-General Sandile Buthelezi and acting Deputy Director-General Percy Mahlati have been placed on suspension pending the finalisation of their cases or end of contracts.
Chief Financial Officer Phaswa Mamogale has also been suspended under the same conditions.
Unauthorised spending
The trio was recently arrested by the Hawks.
The top officials appeared in court facing fraud and theft charges, linked to unauthorised spending in 2023/24, amounting to more than R1 million.
They were released on R10,000 bail each, with the case postponed to June.
The department's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, says the move is to allow due legal processes to take their course.
"The Chief Financial Officer, Mr Phaswa Mamogale, has also been placed on precautionary suspension until his cases are finalised. Minister Motsoaledi would like to allow the law to take its course. All officials affected by the decision have been formally notified of their suspensions.
Motsoaledi appoints acting director general
Deputy director-general for the National Health Insurance, Professor Nicolas Crisp has been appointed as acting director general for three months.
“Minister Motsoaledi would like to assure the stakeholders and public that the department will continue to function optimally according to its mandate."
