Motsoaledi: Sanitary product safety concerns must be balanced with scientific evidence

The minister on Sunday addressed a University of the FreeState study published last month on the safety of sanitary products.

The researchers found at least two of the endocrine-disrupting chemicals they were screening for in the feminine hygiene products they analysed.

They warned that while the amounts were small, regular exposure to them over time could increase health risks.

Motsoaledi says regulators will continue to monitor products to ensure they meet international safety standards.

He has also slammed counterfeited and poorly regulated consumer products, saying they are a global challenge.

"The fact that the study shows potential danger does not necessarily translate into that, but it doesn't mean we fold our arms because you are saying long-term. That is why we have regulators everywhere.

“We are aware of the rise of counterfeit goods and false products."

