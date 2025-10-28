Motsoaledi relaunches Parliamentary TB caucus to strengthen accountability, innovation

Speaking at the relaunch of Parliament’s TB Caucus in Cape Town, Motsoaledi said the platform will unite MPs, government departments, and civil society to coordinate efforts against the country’s leading infectious killer.





He said the relaunch signals a renewed political commitment to ensure that TB receives the same urgency and visibility as other major pandemics such as HIV and COVID-19.





"We cannot continue treating TB as a background disease, it has been with us for centuries, it is curable, and yet it still kills more people than any other infectious disease. That tells us the fight has not been loud enough, coordinated enough, or politically driven enough."





Motsoaledi reminded lawmakers that TB has claimed more lives globally than all major pandemics combined.





"People don’t believe it when you tell them that TB has killed more people than HIV and AIDS, than bubonic plague, cholera, malaria, and even COVID-19 — when you add them all together but TB doesn’t make headlines. It doesn’t close borders or fill up news bulletins. It kills silently, and that’s why we must speak louder."





The minister said the reactivation of the TB Caucus would give Parliament a direct role in driving accountability and ensuring that government funding and health policies match the scale of the crisis.





"This caucus must not disappear quietly again, Parliamentarians must make TB their fight — not just for oversight, but for the people they represent in every community and province."





As part of renewed measures, the Department of Health has introduced a live, public-facing TB dashboard — a digital tool that allows real-time monitoring of TB testing and treatment across the country."





The dashboard forms part of the End TB Campaign, which aims to test five million people for tuberculosis every year and ensure that those diagnosed receive immediate treatment.





"This is about transparency and accountability, members of Parliament and citizens will be able to log in and see how many people were tested today, in which district, and what progress is being made. There’s no longer a need to wait for annual reports — the data will be live and open," Motsoaledi explained.





He also called for greater community involvement, saying that TB cannot be defeated by the health sector alone.





"TB is not just a medical problem — it’s a societal one, we need the voices of communities, the strength of civil society, and the leadership of Parliament. Our success as a country will be measured by fewer deaths, improved treatment outcomes, and restored dignity for every South African affected by this disease."





The minister urged all stakeholders not to allow TB to remain a “silent killer” and praised the renewed energy of the parliamentary and civil society partners gathered for the relaunch.





"We are rebuilding this movement together — government, Parliament, and the people — because ending TB is not a dream; it’s a responsibility."





