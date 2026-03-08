Motsoaledi says no evidence sanitary pads pose health risk

The minister held a press briefing in Pretoria on Sunday morning, alongside members of the Social Protection, Community and Human Development cluster.

Last month, the University of the Free State published a study where a group of researchers analysed more than a dozen feminine hygiene products from several popular brands.

The researchers said they found at least two of the endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) they were screening for in the products.

They warned that while the amounts found in each product may seem small, using them regularly overtime could increase health risks like disrupting hormonal balance and cause fertility issues.

But on Sunday, Motsoaledi countered that the presence of such chemicals in menstrual products is not a new discovery.





He says scientists have known about the substances in since the early 1920s.

" The previous published studies have confirmed that small amounts of these endocrine disruptors are present in menstrual health products. The presence of endocrine disrupting substances has been known for over 100 years."

The Minister says that experts in South Africa have found the levels detected in products are extremely low.

"Endocrine disrupting chemicals (EDCs) are natural on human made products. The permissible concentration levels of EDCs in any product are determined by the Cosmetic Ingredient Expert Panel.

They control whether the amounts of EDCs are in concentrations that are harmful. Their decisions are used by the relevant regulatory bodies. That, in our country, is SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority)."

The minister says according to the panel , none of the previous studies have demonstrated clinical harm to users.





