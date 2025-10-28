Motsoaledi hails new HIV prevention injection as ‘game-changer’

He has welcomed the health products regulator's (SAHPRA) decision to approve the long-acting prevention drug.





SAHPRA says the drug, developed by US firm Gilead Sciences, was reviewed with the European Medicines Agency to speed up access to life-saving treatments.





South Africa is the first country on the continent to register the twice-a-year injection, which provides six months of protection against HIV.





In KZN, the Africa Health Research Institute says the jab will be rolled out in eThekwini, iLembe, King Cetshwayo, Ugu, uMgungundlovu and Amajuba.





Motsoaledi says the drug could help close major gaps in HIV prevention.





" During trials it was found that in young girls if they take this injection [they are ]one hundred percent protected from contracting HIV and Aids.





"And then if you do it to men having sex with men, it's 96% effective. So we regard it as a big game-changer. It'll change the battle against HIV and Aids."





