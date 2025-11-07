Motsoaledi says global inequality threatens health security

He told a G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in Polokwane that universal health coverage has stalled, leaving billions unable to afford basic care.





Motsoaledi called for primary healthcare to become the backbone of all health systems -- saying it's not the "poor cousin" to hospitals, but the most effective way to protect communities and prevent disease.





" We must recognise it as the smart, effective delivery model, which it is, because our health systems must really represent the following: People-centered systems, our health systems must be rooted in a model that actively confronts social and economic determinants of health, not just the symptoms.





"This required political courage to ensure that overcoming poverty is not against charity. It's an act of justice."





He's also raised concerns about the commercialisation of healthcare, warning that access to medicine and treatment must not depend on who can pay.





He says healthcare must remain a human right, not a luxury.





"I really want to emphasise that we must also be vigilant against the pervasive threat of financialisation of health, whereby health care becomes a marketable commodity that is available to only those who have, but not to the rest of us."





He says South Africa is also pushing for stronger investment in health workers and for developing countries to be able to manufacture their own vaccines and medicines.





